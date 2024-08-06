Mid Level Business Analyst

Aug 6, 2024

6 Months Contract
Be a part of a consulting team, working at a client in the manufacturing industry.
Our client, a consulting company focusing on business process engineering is in need of a Mid-Level Business Analyst.
This is a hybrid position which requires working 1 day per week in the office in Springs for meetings.

Qualifications:

  • Diploma or Qualification in Business Analysis and/or
  • B Eng Industrial Engineering, or
  • BSc Industrial Engineering
  • Other (e.g. Bachelor of Science (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)

Experience:

  • 5-10 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

  5-10 years' experience as a Business Analyst.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
  • Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
  • Conducting meetings and workshops to gather requirements, share ideas and findings.
  • Performing requirements analysis.
  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
  • Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
  • Performing user acceptance testing.
  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Facilitate Workshops
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Case

