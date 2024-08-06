Mid Level Business Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

6 Months Contract

Be a part of a consulting team, working at a client in the manufacturing industry.

Our client, a consulting company focusing on business process engineering is in need of a Mid-Level Business Analyst.

This is a hybrid position which requires working 1 day per week in the office in Springs for meetings.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Qualification in Business Analysis and/or

B Eng Industrial Engineering, or

BSc Industrial Engineering

Other (e.g. Bachelor of Science (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)

Experience:

5-10 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Responsibilities:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and workshops to gather requirements, share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

Facilitate Workshops

Process Mapping

Business Case

