Mid Level Business Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

6 Months Contract
Be a part of a consulting team, working at a client in the manufacturing industry.
Our client, a consulting company focusing on business process engineering is in need of a Mid-Level Business Analyst.
This is a hybrid position which requires working 1 day per week in the office in Springs for meetings.
Qualifications:
- Diploma or Qualification in Business Analysis and/or
- B Eng Industrial Engineering, or
- BSc Industrial Engineering
- Other (e.g. Bachelor of Science (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)
Experience:
- 5-10 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
Responsibilities:
Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
- Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
- Conducting meetings and workshops to gather requirements, share ideas and findings.
- Performing requirements analysis.
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
- Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
- Performing user acceptance testing.
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
Desired Skills:
- Facilitate Workshops
- Process Mapping
- Business Case