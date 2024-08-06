Mobile Application Developer

Location: Fairland, Johannesburg

Position Overview

Our client is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Mobile App Developer to join their growing team. The ideal candidate will have a foundational understanding of mobile app development and be eager to learn and grow within the field. This role primarily focuses on developing mobile applications using Dart and Flutter.

Key Responsibilities

Design, development, and implementation of software applications using Flutter for mobile

first systems.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Review code and provide constructive feedback to ensure high-quality standards.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify and address potential bottlenecks and bugs in the software.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are

innovative and up-to-date.

Contribute to the documentation of application components and development processes.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or

equivalent practical experience).

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Mobile app development.

Proficiency in C or C++ programming languages.

Proficiency in Flutter or Dart programming languages.

Experience with version control systems, particularly Git.

Understanding of RESTful APIs and third-party library integration.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.

Beneficial Experience

Experience developing software for Linux systems, backend or embedded.

Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript.

Familiarity with security protocols and practices in software development.

Experience with performance optimization techniques.

Desired Skills:

Dart

Flutter

c or c++

vision control systems

Git

RESTful APIs

Linux

Node.js

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

