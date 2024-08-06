Mobile Application Developer – Gauteng Fairland

Aug 6, 2024

Mobile Application Developer
Location: Fairland, Johannesburg

Position Overview
Our client is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Mobile App Developer to join their growing team. The ideal candidate will have a foundational understanding of mobile app development and be eager to learn and grow within the field. This role primarily focuses on developing mobile applications using Dart and Flutter.

Key Responsibilities

  • Design, development, and implementation of software applications using Flutter for mobile

first systems.

  • Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
  • Review code and provide constructive feedback to ensure high-quality standards.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Identify and address potential bottlenecks and bugs in the software.
  • Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are

innovative and up-to-date.

  • Contribute to the documentation of application components and development processes.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or

equivalent practical experience).

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in Mobile app development.
  • Proficiency in C or C++ programming languages.
  • Proficiency in Flutter or Dart programming languages.
  • Experience with version control systems, particularly Git.
  • Understanding of RESTful APIs and third-party library integration.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills.
  • Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.

Beneficial Experience

  • Experience developing software for Linux systems, backend or embedded.
  • Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript.
  • Familiarity with security protocols and practices in software development.
  • Experience with performance optimization techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Dart
  • Flutter
  • c or c++
  • vision control systems
  • Git
  • RESTful APIs
  • Linux
  • Node.js
  • Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

