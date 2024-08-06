Mobile Application Developer – Gauteng Fairland

Mobile Application Developer
Location: Fairland, Johannesburg
Position Overview
Our client is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Mobile App Developer to join their growing team. The ideal candidate will have a foundational understanding of mobile app development and be eager to learn and grow within the field. This role primarily focuses on developing mobile applications using Dart and Flutter.
Key Responsibilities
- Design, development, and implementation of software applications using Flutter for mobile
first systems.
- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
- Review code and provide constructive feedback to ensure high-quality standards.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Identify and address potential bottlenecks and bugs in the software.
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are
innovative and up-to-date.
- Contribute to the documentation of application components and development processes.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or
equivalent practical experience).
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in Mobile app development.
- Proficiency in C or C++ programming languages.
- Proficiency in Flutter or Dart programming languages.
- Experience with version control systems, particularly Git.
- Understanding of RESTful APIs and third-party library integration.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and leadership skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
Beneficial Experience
- Experience developing software for Linux systems, backend or embedded.
- Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript.
- Familiarity with security protocols and practices in software development.
- Experience with performance optimization techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Dart
- Flutter
- c or c++
- vision control systems
- Git
- RESTful APIs
- Linux
- Node.js
- Typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree