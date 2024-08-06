Network Engineer (Level 2) – Gauteng West Rand

Aug 6, 2024

Level 2 Network Engineer skilled in integrating and problem-solving in Windows Server, Microsoft 365, Cisco Internetworking, VPNs, and firewalls.

Qualifications and Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • CCNA / CCDA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)
  • MCITP / MCP Certified
  • Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate, advantageous)
  • Minimum of 3-5 years of CISCO network experience

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.
  • Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems
  • Disaster recovery operations and record backups
  • Monitor overall network performance
  • Configuration of routing and switching equipment
  • Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points
  • Firewall configuration and support
  • Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud, Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Routing protocols
  • Switches
  • Network configuration
  • Firewalls
  • VPN
  • Microsoft 365
  • Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Funeral Plan

Learn more/Apply for this position