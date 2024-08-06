PHP Developer

Are you a PHP developer seeking a new challenge within an environment where you will always be growing but also have the perfect work life balance. My client requires a PHP Developer that has 4+ years ofPHP and object-orientated coding knowledge and experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, such as Laravel etc?

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

PHP Development

vuejs

CodeIgniter

jQuery

CSS3

HTML

MVC frameworks

Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client specialises in designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

