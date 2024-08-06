PHP Developer – Western Cape Table View

Are you a PHP developer seeking a new challenge within an environment where you will always be growing but also have the perfect work life balance. My client requires a PHP Developer that has 4+ years ofPHP and object-orientated coding knowledge and experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, such as Laravel etc?
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- PHP Development
- vuejs
- CodeIgniter
- jQuery
- CSS3
- HTML
- MVC frameworks
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client specialises in designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund