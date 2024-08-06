PHP Developer – Western Cape Table View

Aug 6, 2024

Are you a PHP developer seeking a new challenge within an environment where you will always be growing but also have the perfect work life balance. My client requires a PHP Developer that has 4+ years ofPHP and object-orientated coding knowledge and experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, such as Laravel etc?

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • PHP Development
  • vuejs
  • CodeIgniter
  • jQuery
  • CSS3
  • HTML
  • MVC frameworks
  • Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client specialises in designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow!

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

