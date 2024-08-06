Project Manager IT

We are looking for a motivated Project Manager to join our team and lead exciting projects within the iGaming industry. In this role, you’ll manage cross-functional teams, oversee project lifecycles, and ensure successful project delivery within scope, time, and budget constraints.

Key Responsibilities:

Project Management: Plan, organize, and execute projects from start to finish.

Budgeting: Monitor and manage project budgets to ensure financial efficiency.

Reporting: Provide regular updates and reports on project progress.

Administration: Handle project documentation and ensure compliance with regulations.

Leadership: Guide and motivate team members, facilitating effective communication and collaboration.

What We’re Looking For:

Experience: 3+ years in a similar role; experience in the iGaming industry is highly advantageous.

Skills: Strong project management, planning, risk management, and leadership skills.

Knowledge: Expertise in change management, compliance, data analysis, and business acumen.

Education: Certifications in project management and Agile methodologies are a plus.

Why Join Us?

Impact: Be a key player in delivering high-impact projects.

Growth: Opportunities for career advancement in a dynamic industry.

Team: Work with a talented team in a collaborative environment.

If you’re ready to drive success in the iGaming sector, apply now and take the next step in your career!

Desired Skills:

iGaming

Project Manager

Change Management

compiance

Data Analysis

