Project Manager IT

Aug 6, 2024

We are looking for a motivated Project Manager to join our team and lead exciting projects within the iGaming industry. In this role, you’ll manage cross-functional teams, oversee project lifecycles, and ensure successful project delivery within scope, time, and budget constraints.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Project Management: Plan, organize, and execute projects from start to finish.
  • Budgeting: Monitor and manage project budgets to ensure financial efficiency.
  • Reporting: Provide regular updates and reports on project progress.
  • Administration: Handle project documentation and ensure compliance with regulations.
  • Leadership: Guide and motivate team members, facilitating effective communication and collaboration.

What We’re Looking For:

  • Experience: 3+ years in a similar role; experience in the iGaming industry is highly advantageous.
  • Skills: Strong project management, planning, risk management, and leadership skills.
  • Knowledge: Expertise in change management, compliance, data analysis, and business acumen.
  • Education: Certifications in project management and Agile methodologies are a plus.

Why Join Us?

  • Impact: Be a key player in delivering high-impact projects.
  • Growth: Opportunities for career advancement in a dynamic industry.
  • Team: Work with a talented team in a collaborative environment.

If you’re ready to drive success in the iGaming sector, apply now and take the next step in your career!

Desired Skills:

  • iGaming
  • Project Manager
  • Change Management
  • compiance
  • Data Analysis

