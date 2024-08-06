Project Manager IT

Title: Senior Project Manager

Industry: Financial Services

Location: Cape Town

Type: 12-month contract

Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to join our team at a large financial services institution. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience managing projects using Agile and Waterfall methodologies, with a strong focus on Waterfall.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

– Project Management: Lead and manage multiple projects from initiation through to completion, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

– Waterfall Methodology: Utilize Waterfall project management techniques to plan, execute, and finalize projects according to strict deadlines and within budget.

– Agile Methodology: Apply Agile principles where appropriate, fostering collaboration, flexibility, and continuous improvement.

– Stakeholder Management: Engage with key stakeholders, including executives, clients, and team members, to define project objectives, scope, and deliverables.

– Resource Management: Allocate resources effectively and efficiently, coordinating with internal teams and third-party contractors or consultants.

– Risk Management: Identify, analyze, and mitigate project risks, ensuring proactive management of potential issues.

– Quality Assurance: Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and stakeholder expectations through rigorous testing and validation processes.

– Reporting: Prepare and present detailed project reports, including status updates, risk assessments, and performance metrics, to stakeholders and senior management.

– Continuous Improvement: Promote best practices in project management, contributing to the development and implementation of project management processes and tools.

Qualifications:

Education: Degree in Business Administration, Project Management, or a related field.

Experience:

– Minimum of 7 years of project management experience in the financial services industry.

– Proven experience managing large-scale projects using Waterfall methodology.

– Experience with Agile methodologies and practices.

Technical Skills:

– Proficiency in project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA, Trello).

– Strong understanding of financial systems and processes.

– Familiarity with resource management and risk management tools.

Certifications:

– PMP (Project Management Professional) certification or equivalent.

– Agile certification (e.g., ScrumMaster, PMI-ACP) is a plus.

Soft Skills:

– Excellent leadership and team management skills.

– Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

– Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

– High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

Desired Skills:

Waterfall

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Learn more/Apply for this position