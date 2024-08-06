Project Manager IT

Title: Senior Project Manager
Industry: Financial Services
Location: Cape Town
Type: 12-month contract
Overview:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to join our team at a large financial services institution. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience managing projects using Agile and Waterfall methodologies, with a strong focus on Waterfall.
Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
– Project Management: Lead and manage multiple projects from initiation through to completion, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
– Waterfall Methodology: Utilize Waterfall project management techniques to plan, execute, and finalize projects according to strict deadlines and within budget.
– Agile Methodology: Apply Agile principles where appropriate, fostering collaboration, flexibility, and continuous improvement.
– Stakeholder Management: Engage with key stakeholders, including executives, clients, and team members, to define project objectives, scope, and deliverables.
– Resource Management: Allocate resources effectively and efficiently, coordinating with internal teams and third-party contractors or consultants.
– Risk Management: Identify, analyze, and mitigate project risks, ensuring proactive management of potential issues.
– Quality Assurance: Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and stakeholder expectations through rigorous testing and validation processes.
– Reporting: Prepare and present detailed project reports, including status updates, risk assessments, and performance metrics, to stakeholders and senior management.
– Continuous Improvement: Promote best practices in project management, contributing to the development and implementation of project management processes and tools.
Qualifications:
Education: Degree in Business Administration, Project Management, or a related field.
Experience:
– Minimum of 7 years of project management experience in the financial services industry.
– Proven experience managing large-scale projects using Waterfall methodology.
– Experience with Agile methodologies and practices.
Technical Skills:
– Proficiency in project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA, Trello).
– Strong understanding of financial systems and processes.
– Familiarity with resource management and risk management tools.
Certifications:
– PMP (Project Management Professional) certification or equivalent.
– Agile certification (e.g., ScrumMaster, PMI-ACP) is a plus.
Soft Skills:
– Excellent leadership and team management skills.
– Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
– Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
– High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.
Desired Skills:
- Waterfall
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management