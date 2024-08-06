Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a motivated Project Manager to join our team and lead exciting projects within the iGaming industry. In this role, you’ll manage cross-functional teams, oversee project lifecycles, and ensure successful project delivery within scope, time, and budget constraints.
Key Responsibilities:
- Project Management: Plan, organize, and execute projects from start to finish.
- Budgeting: Monitor and manage project budgets to ensure financial efficiency.
- Reporting: Provide regular updates and reports on project progress.
- Administration: Handle project documentation and ensure compliance with regulations.
- Leadership: Guide and motivate team members, facilitating effective communication and collaboration.
What We’re Looking For:
- Experience: 3+ years in a similar role; experience in the iGaming industry is highly advantageous.
- Skills: Strong project management, planning, risk management, and leadership skills.
- Knowledge: Expertise in change management, compliance, data analysis, and business acumen.
- Education: Certifications in project management and Agile methodologies are a plus.
Why Join Us?
- Impact: Be a key player in delivering high-impact projects.
- Growth: Opportunities for career advancement in a dynamic industry.
- Team: Work with a talented team in a collaborative environment.
If you’re ready to drive success in the iGaming sector, apply now and take the next step in your career!
Desired Skills:
- iGaming
- Project Manager
- Change Management
- compiance
- Data Analysis