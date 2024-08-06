Python & AWS Software Engineer (2488) LM – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 6, 2024

  • Develop & Innovate: Create and maintain APIs, ETL processes, and big data pipelines.

  • Collaborate & Coordinate: Work closely with our partners in Munich on development and operations.

  • Test & Implement: Lead system testing, implementation, and audits to ensure top-notch quality.

  • Design & Propose: Evaluate and propose system designs, ensuring alignment with business goals.

  • Document & Review: Prepare comprehensive technical documentation and present solutions to management.

Minimum Requirements:

  • API and ETL development expertise.

  • Git development branching strategies.

  • CI/CD pipeline development with Code Build and Github Actions.

  • Test driven development and various testing methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • API Development
  • ETL Development
  • Git Development
  • GitHub

