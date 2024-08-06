Python & AWS Software Engineer (2488) LM – Gauteng Pretoria

- Develop & Innovate: Create and maintain APIs, ETL processes, and big data pipelines.
- Collaborate & Coordinate: Work closely with our partners in Munich on development and operations.
- Test & Implement: Lead system testing, implementation, and audits to ensure top-notch quality.
- Design & Propose: Evaluate and propose system designs, ensuring alignment with business goals.
- Document & Review: Prepare comprehensive technical documentation and present solutions to management.
Minimum Requirements:
- API and ETL development expertise.
- Git development branching strategies.
- CI/CD pipeline development with Code Build and Github Actions.
- Test driven development and various testing methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- API Development
- ETL Development
- Git Development
- GitHub