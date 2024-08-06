Realtime water quality monitoring vital

The recent cancellation of the swimming portion of a practice run for the Olympic triathlon due to concerns about water quality in the Seine River has highlighted the critical need for real-time water quality monitoring.

The decision, influenced by weather-related fluctuations in water quality, underscores the importance of reliable and timely data in managing water resources for both recreational and essential public use.

Similar events, such as South Africa’s Midmar Mile swim and the Dusi River Canoe Marathon, have also faced E. coli concerns in the past. These sporting events, which draw participants from around the world, have had to implement stringent water quality monitoring and management practices to ensure the safety of athletes.

The recurring issues with E. coli contamination in these water bodies underscore the global challenge of maintaining clean and safe water for recreational use, further highlighting the need for advanced real-time monitoring solutions.

Gregg Sanders, GM: digital solutions at NEC XON, emphasises the importance of real-time monitoring systems in such scenarios.

“The recent developments in Paris illustrate the critical role that real-time water quality monitoring can play in safeguarding public health and ensuring the smooth execution of major events,” Sanders said. “With the right technology, we can anticipate and respond to potential issues more effectively, whether for recreational activities or essential water supplies.”

One such technological advancement is the Proteus range of multiparameter sensors, developed by Proteus Instruments, a partner of NEC XON. This monitoring platform offers accurate, reliable, and low-maintenance monitoring of dissolved organic matter and other key metrics including, but not limited to, Coliforms, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Dissolved Organic Carbon (DOC). The Proteus sensors provide real-time data on water quality, helping authorities make informed decisions quickly.

The potential applications extend beyond sporting events. These sensors can be used for a wide range of purposes, including:

* Municipal Water Quality Monitoring: Ensuring safe potable water and monitoring wastewater.

* Recreational Water Safety: Monitoring conditions at beaches, public pools, rivers, and dams to protect public health.

* Industrial and Environmental Monitoring: Tracking water quality in manufacturing, food and beverage production, and identifying pollution sources.