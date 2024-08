Senior Business Systems Analyst

Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements

Analyse business and system requirements and the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

Produce documentation accordingly and propose improvements where appropriate

Extract data via SQL

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Stakeholder Management

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems

Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems

Minimum Requirements:

Matric | Grade 12

Relevant formal Tertiary Qualification / Formal qualification in Business Analysis

A minimum of 5 years experience working as a Business Analyst and 3 years as a Systems Analyst within a financial services industry

Experience in Integration, SQL and implementing solutions within ERP systems

Experience in running business requirements workshops using Miro

Working on medium / large projects in an agile team

Data management, data analysis and system testing experience

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position