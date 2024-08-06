Senior Software Tester

Industry: Financial Services

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)

Type: 12-month contract

Overview:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Tester with a strong background in integrating legacy systems onto new platforms. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in both automated and manual testing within the financial services industry.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

– Integration Testing: Perform comprehensive testing to ensure seamless integration of legacy systems with new platforms.

– Automated and Manual Testing: Develop, execute, and maintain both automated and manual test scripts and scenarios.

– Requirement Analysis: Collaborate with business analysts and developers to understand and analyze requirements, ensuring test coverage.

– Test Planning: Design and implement detailed test plans, test cases, and test data.

– Defect Management: Identify, document, and track defects through to resolution using appropriate tools.

– Performance Testing: Conduct performance, load, and stress testing to ensure system reliability and scalability.

– UAT Support: Facilitate and support user acceptance testing, providing guidance and resolving issues as needed.

– Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to enhance testing processes and tools, implementing best practices for test automation and manual testing.

– Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of test cases, test results, and testing activities.

Qualifications:

Education: Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software testing, with a significant focus on the financial services industry.

Proven experience in integrating legacy systems with new platforms.

Proficiency in both automated testing tools (e.g., Selenium, QTP, LoadRunner) and manual testing methodologies.

Strong understanding of financial systems and processes.

Technical Skills:

Excellent knowledge of SQL and experience with database testing.

Familiarity with scripting languages such as Python, Java, or JavaScript.

Experience with test management tools (e.g., JIRA, HP ALM, TestRail).

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab).

Soft Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

– Certifications: ISTQB certification or equivalent.

– Additional Skills: Experience with API testing and performance testing tools.

Desired Skills:

Legacy systems

automated testing

manual testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

