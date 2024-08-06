Senior Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Senior Software Tester
Industry: Financial Services
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)
Type: 12-month contract
Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Tester with a strong background in integrating legacy systems onto new platforms. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in both automated and manual testing within the financial services industry.
Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
– Integration Testing: Perform comprehensive testing to ensure seamless integration of legacy systems with new platforms.
– Automated and Manual Testing: Develop, execute, and maintain both automated and manual test scripts and scenarios.
– Requirement Analysis: Collaborate with business analysts and developers to understand and analyze requirements, ensuring test coverage.
– Test Planning: Design and implement detailed test plans, test cases, and test data.
– Defect Management: Identify, document, and track defects through to resolution using appropriate tools.
– Performance Testing: Conduct performance, load, and stress testing to ensure system reliability and scalability.
– UAT Support: Facilitate and support user acceptance testing, providing guidance and resolving issues as needed.
– Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to enhance testing processes and tools, implementing best practices for test automation and manual testing.
– Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of test cases, test results, and testing activities.
Qualifications:
- Education: Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in software testing, with a significant focus on the financial services industry.
- Proven experience in integrating legacy systems with new platforms.
- Proficiency in both automated testing tools (e.g., Selenium, QTP, LoadRunner) and manual testing methodologies.
- Strong understanding of financial systems and processes.
- Technical Skills:
- Excellent knowledge of SQL and experience with database testing.
- Familiarity with scripting languages such as Python, Java, or JavaScript.
- Experience with test management tools (e.g., JIRA, HP ALM, TestRail).
- Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab).
- Soft Skills:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.
Qualifications:
– Certifications: ISTQB certification or equivalent.
– Additional Skills: Experience with API testing and performance testing tools.
Desired Skills:
- Legacy systems
- automated testing
- manual testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development