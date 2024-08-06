Senior Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Senior Software Tester
Industry: Financial Services
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)
Type: 12-month contract

Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Tester with a strong background in integrating legacy systems onto new platforms. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in both automated and manual testing within the financial services industry.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
– Integration Testing: Perform comprehensive testing to ensure seamless integration of legacy systems with new platforms.
– Automated and Manual Testing: Develop, execute, and maintain both automated and manual test scripts and scenarios.
– Requirement Analysis: Collaborate with business analysts and developers to understand and analyze requirements, ensuring test coverage.
– Test Planning: Design and implement detailed test plans, test cases, and test data.
– Defect Management: Identify, document, and track defects through to resolution using appropriate tools.
– Performance Testing: Conduct performance, load, and stress testing to ensure system reliability and scalability.
– UAT Support: Facilitate and support user acceptance testing, providing guidance and resolving issues as needed.
– Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to enhance testing processes and tools, implementing best practices for test automation and manual testing.
– Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of test cases, test results, and testing activities.

Qualifications:

  • Education: Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • Experience:
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in software testing, with a significant focus on the financial services industry.
  • Proven experience in integrating legacy systems with new platforms.
  • Proficiency in both automated testing tools (e.g., Selenium, QTP, LoadRunner) and manual testing methodologies.
  • Strong understanding of financial systems and processes.
  • Technical Skills:
  • Excellent knowledge of SQL and experience with database testing.
  • Familiarity with scripting languages such as Python, Java, or JavaScript.
  • Experience with test management tools (e.g., JIRA, HP ALM, TestRail).
  • Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab).
  • Soft Skills:
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
  • High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

Qualifications:
– Certifications: ISTQB certification or equivalent.
– Additional Skills: Experience with API testing and performance testing tools.

Desired Skills:

  • Legacy systems
  • automated testing
  • manual testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

