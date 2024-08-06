Software Developer

Location: Fairland, Johannesburg

Position Overview

Our client is seeking a Software Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development with significant experience in C or C++. The role involves developing software for Linux systems, backend and embedded. Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript is preferred but not mandatory if the applicant is willing to learn.

Key Responsibilities

Design, development, and implementation of software solutions for Linux systems.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code in C.

Review code and provide constructive feedback to ensure high-quality standards.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify and address potential bottlenecks and bugs in the software.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are

innovative and up-to-date.

Contribute to the documentation of application components and development processes.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or

equivalent practical experience).

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development.

Proficiency in C or C++ programming languages.

Experience with version control systems, particularly Git.

Understanding of RESTful APIs and third-party library integration.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.

Beneficial Experience

Experience developing software for Linux systems, backend or embedded.

Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript.

Familiarity with security protocols and practices in software development.

Experience with performance optimization techniques.

