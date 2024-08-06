Software Developer

Aug 6, 2024

Location: Fairland, Johannesburg

Position Overview
Our client is seeking a Software Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development with significant experience in C or C++. The role involves developing software for Linux systems, backend and embedded. Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript is preferred but not mandatory if the applicant is willing to learn.

Key Responsibilities

  • Design, development, and implementation of software solutions for Linux systems.
  • Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code in C.
  • Review code and provide constructive feedback to ensure high-quality standards.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Identify and address potential bottlenecks and bugs in the software.
  • Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are

innovative and up-to-date.

  • Contribute to the documentation of application components and development processes.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or

equivalent practical experience).
Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development.

  • Proficiency in C or C++ programming languages.
  • Experience with version control systems, particularly Git.
  • Understanding of RESTful APIs and third-party library integration.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills.
  • Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.

Beneficial Experience

  • Experience developing software for Linux systems, backend or embedded.
  • Experience with Node.js and/or TypeScript.
  • Familiarity with security protocols and practices in software development.
  • Experience with performance optimization techniques.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

