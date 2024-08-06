Systems Integration Developer

Position: Systems Integration Developer

Type of Firm: Higher Education Institution

Location: Braamfontein, JHB

Work Arrangement: 4 days in-office, 1 day remote

About the Role:

Join our client’s dynamic IT team as a Systems Integration Developer. We are seeking a highly skilled professional to drive integration projects, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance our educational platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and integrate complex systems using various programming languages and technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of systems.

Design, implement, and maintain APIs and web services.

Optimize systems for performance and scalability.

Key Qualifications:

Tertiary Qualification: Information Systems or Computer Science (NQF7 level).

Key Experience:

Systems Integration: 5 years’ proven experience in integrating diverse systems and platforms.

Extensive experience working with Enterprise Applications, mobile app development, and integrated development environments. Operating Systems: Proficiency in Windows Operating Systems (please specify versions).

Additional Information:

Assessment & Interview: Candidates should be willing to commit to an in-person assessment followed by a panel interview onsite.

Candidates should be willing to commit to an in-person assessment followed by a panel interview onsite. Work Commitment: A commitment to a hybrid work arrangement (4 days in office, 1 day work from home) is required.

How to Apply:

If you are passionate about advancing technology in the education sector and meet the above qualifications, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect fit for this role.

Desired Skills:

Development

Enterprise Architecture

Systems Integration

About The Employer:

Higher education institution

