Position: Systems Integration Developer
Type of Firm: Higher Education Institution
Location: Braamfontein, JHB
Work Arrangement: 4 days in-office, 1 day remote
About the Role:
Join our client’s dynamic IT team as a Systems Integration Developer. We are seeking a highly skilled professional to drive integration projects, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance our educational platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and integrate complex systems using various programming languages and technologies.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of systems.
- Design, implement, and maintain APIs and web services.
- Optimize systems for performance and scalability.
Key Qualifications:
- Tertiary Qualification: Information Systems or Computer Science (NQF7 level).
- Certifications: Microsoft Certified Professional Developer, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist.
Key Experience:
- Systems Integration: 5 years’ proven experience in integrating diverse systems and platforms.
- Programming Languages: Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, MVC, CSS, Bootstrap, XML, HTML5, Entity Framework, Linq, SSRS, jQuery, JavaScript.
- Databases: Experience with MS SQL or Oracle (please specify).
- Development Frameworks: Experience with Agile methodologies, AngularJS, Python.
- Tools & Platforms: Experience with Git, Azure DevOps, and Web Services/Windows Communication Foundation/API.
- Applications & Environments: Extensive experience working with Enterprise Applications, mobile app development, and integrated development environments.
- Operating Systems: Proficiency in Windows Operating Systems (please specify versions).
Additional Information:
- Assessment & Interview: Candidates should be willing to commit to an in-person assessment followed by a panel interview onsite.
- Work Commitment: A commitment to a hybrid work arrangement (4 days in office, 1 day work from home) is required.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about advancing technology in the education sector and meet the above qualifications, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect fit for this role.
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Enterprise Architecture
- Systems Integration
About The Employer:
Higher education institution