Top 7 SA start-ups selected for Irish Tech Challenge

Seven local tech start-ups have been selected for the prestigious Irish Tech Challenge South Afrrica 2024. Now in its third successive year, the collaboration aims to forge mutually beneficial partnerships between South African entrepreneurs and Irish technology expertise, leveraging Ireland’s global tech hub status.

This year’s Challenge saw more than 350 entries from South African-owned, growth-stage tech start-ups focused on fulfilling the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The seven selected start-ups will undergo an intensive pre-acceleration programme with workshops, masterclasses, and mentorship sessions in South Africa.

These will conclude with a showcase at Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct at the end of August. Thereafter, they will head to Ireland in September 2024 for an acceleration programme with Dogpatch Labs, a 500-member strong start-up and innovation hub located in Dublin.

The selected innovators are:

Charnté Marthinus – Smartview Technology

Smartview Technology provides enterprise-grade utility management solutions. Their advanced software and mobile application allows for realtime monitoring and management of consumption making it easier for businesses to control costs, improve efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.

Ahren Posthumus – Momint

Momint uses blockchain technology to ensure that capital is invested in renewable energy projects in a fast and safe way. They do this by fractionalising renewable energy projects enabling individuals to co-invest in the financing of the projects and enabling a return on investment, as well as contributing to a just and sustainable transition.

Priaash Ramadeen – The Awareness Company

The Awareness Company is a situational awareness company that uses data to help organisations achieve operational efficiency and sustainability through their software product called Hydra. This integrates with organisations sensors and third-party systems, enabling automated data storytelling and quality insights.

Jabulani Nyembe – Athena

Athena enables affordable access to healthcare services through a platform that allows patients to pay their medical treatment costs in monthly instalments. They use technology to administer this process for both doctors and patients.

Michelle Geere – AdBot

AdBot provides online advertising solutions for small business owners by handling all their digital marketing needs through its application. They make online advertising easy, effective, and accessible.

Prudence Simelane – Samanjalo

Samanjalo is a fly ash beneficiation business that uses geo-polymer technology to turn coal waste (fly ash) into green products used in construction and infrastructure environments such as green cement, bricks, pavers, and barricades.

Kgololo Lekoma – Credipple

Credipple is a talent marketplace for trusted creative and digital professionals. They reduce friction in the process of hiring remote work professionals by matching clients to trusted professionals and streamlining admin processes to make it easier to collaborate and do great work.