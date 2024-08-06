Veeam adds Microsoft 365 backup for Veeam Data Cloud

Veeam Software has announced the next generation of Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with the new capabilities offered by Microsoft 365 Backup Storage.

Veeam Data Cloud, which is built on Microsoft Azure, provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365, enabling data resilience and leveraging powerful data protection and security technology within a simple, seamless user experience.

As a launch partner for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, Veeam is leveraging the latest Microsoft technology with Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 to deliver fast backup and recovery capabilities for large Microsoft 365 environments, ensuring organisations protect critical data against cyber-attacks and data loss scenarios.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage delivers:

* Speed and Scale: The latest offering from Veeam and Microsoft is designed to manage large volumes of data seamlessly, with the ability to protect and restore more than 100 terabytes of data or more than 10 000 objects.

* Disaster Recovery: The new solution offers bulk restores at scale, ensuring increased resilience to ransomware or malware attacks and minimizing downtime. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage empowers organisations to bounce back quickly from any data loss scenario. Organisations no longer have to choose between paying a ransom or enduring weeks or months of data restoration.

* Future Readiness: As part of a new five-year strategic partnership, Veeam is developing future solutions with Microsoft integrating Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI services to enhance data protection for Microsoft 365 and Azure. These solutions will simplify operations, automate administrative tasks, and allow organisations to allocate resources to business-critical initiatives, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape.