2 x ICT Security Specialists

We are seeking a 2x ICT Security Specialists to join our team. As ICT Security specialists, you will play a crucial role in today’s digital landscape by safeguarding our organization’s information systems and ensuring that the organization can operate securely and efficiently amidst evolving cyber threats.

What you’ll do:

Security Integration: Integrate security into software development with development, operations, and security teams.

Integrate security into software development with development, operations, and security teams. Risk Assessment Controls: Identify potential security risks; implement and monitor security measures (firewalls, encryption, multi-factor authentication).

Identify potential security risks; implement and monitor security measures (firewalls, encryption, multi-factor authentication). Incident Response Management: Investigate/respond to security incidents; conduct regular security audits and tests.

Investigate/respond to security incidents; conduct regular security audits and tests. Policy Development Compliance: Develop/maintain security policies and ensure compliance with standards/regulations.

Develop/maintain security policies and ensure compliance with standards/regulations. Technical Point of Contact: Support 12 countries in the Africa Zone, ensuring security controls and KPIs are met.

Support 12 countries in the Africa Zone, ensuring security controls and KPIs are met. Infrastructure System Hardening: Assist with patching/maintaining servers, ensure hardening of servers, applications, and websites.

Assist with patching/maintaining servers, ensure hardening of servers, applications, and websites. Project Collaboration Mentorship: Collaborate on cybersecurity mandates; mentor/train team members.

Escalation Troubleshooting: Serve as escalation point; troubleshoot security-related issues.

Serve as escalation point; troubleshoot security-related issues. Threat Intelligence Reporting: Present threat intelligence reports to technical teams and executives.

Present threat intelligence reports to technical teams and executives. Stakeholder Communication: Keep stakeholders informed about KPIs and project statuses; respond to incidents after hours if necessary.

Keep stakeholders informed about KPIs and project statuses; respond to incidents after hours if necessary. Vulnerability Management: Coordination of vulnerability management and patch management projects.

Your expertise:

Standards Knowledge: Knowledge of ISO27001 and ISO27002, NIST or CIS.

Knowledge of ISO27001 and ISO27002, NIST or CIS. Professional Experience: 5-10 years in a cybersecurity role.

5-10 years in a cybersecurity role. IT Experience: Proficiency with common IT systems (Windows, VMware, Cisco, UNIX, Linux).

Proficiency with common IT systems (Windows, VMware, Cisco, UNIX, Linux). Vulnerability Malware Analysis: Experience with threat and attack analysis.

Experience with threat and attack analysis. Security Tools Cloud Operations: Experience with WAF, Proxy, DNS, IDS, firewalls, data loss prevention, and cloud security operations.

Experience with WAF, Proxy, DNS, IDS, firewalls, data loss prevention, and cloud security operations. Vulnerability Management: The individual must have strong extensive background in working on vulnerability management and patch management projects.

The individual must have strong extensive background in working on vulnerability management and patch management projects. Proven work experience in cybersecurity and DevSecOps

Qualifications required:

Technical proficiency: Extensive knowledge of the technical language and security tools (e.g., SIEM, EDR, XDR).

Extensive knowledge of the technical language and security tools (e.g., SIEM, EDR, XDR). Educational Background: Relevant degree or advanced diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business, or equivalent experience.

Relevant degree or advanced diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business, or equivalent experience. Certifications: Relevant certifications (CISSP, CISM, CEH, CompTIA Security+ or any other relevant certifications) are advantageous.

Personal attributes:

Analytical Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical skills to address complex security issues.

Communication: Outstanding written/verbal communication for reports, briefings, and collaboration.

Project Management: Strong project management skills, including Scrum knowledge.

Adaptability: Ability to work independently under tight timelines and adapt to changing environments.

Global Collaboration: Ability to develop and maintain global working relationships.

Technology Awareness: Stay updated with technology trends and news.

Experience: Proven work experience in cybersecurity and DevSecOps.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position: 6 Months

Location: Sandton (Onsite)

Travel: Own vehicle essential

