After Hours Systems Support Technician (CH1037) – Remote – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, in the Fintech industry, is looking for an After-Hours Support Technician to work fully remote from their home office. This role is critical in ensuring that their systems remain secure and operational outside of regular business hours. The main function of the role is to monitor systems and critical alerts according to a pre-set roster to ensure a full-time response capability (7 days a week).
Responsibilities include:
- Respond to fraud alerts via email and phone
- Address and resolve system error messages promptly
- Provide seamless handovers to day-time team
- Collaborate with team members to ensure comprehensive coverage
Essential minimum qualifications, skills, and experience:
- Matric
- 3-5 Years experience in a similar customer support role, ideally in an operations environment
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks
- Reliable internet connection and workspace setup for remote work
- Should live in the Western Cape Area, and have the ability to attend ad hoc meetings at the Stellenbosch office, when necessary.
Shift Schedule
Weekdays
- Shift 1: 16h30 – 02h30 OR
- Shift 2: 2h30 – 07h00
Weekends:
- Morning Shift: 08h00 – 16h30
- Evening Shift: 16h30 – 02h30
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Customer Service
- Customer Support
- Solving Problems
- Technical Support
- Troubleshooting