After Hours Systems Support Technician (CH1037) – Remote

Our client, in the Fintech industry, is looking for an After-Hours Support Technician to work fully remote from their home office. This role is critical in ensuring that their systems remain secure and operational outside of regular business hours. The main function of the role is to monitor systems and critical alerts according to a pre-set roster to ensure a full-time response capability (7 days a week).

Responsibilities include:

Respond to fraud alerts via email and phone

Address and resolve system error messages promptly

Provide seamless handovers to day-time team

Collaborate with team members to ensure comprehensive coverage

Essential minimum qualifications, skills, and experience:

Matric

3-5 Years experience in a similar customer support role, ideally in an operations environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks

Reliable internet connection and workspace setup for remote work

Should live in the Western Cape Area, and have the ability to attend ad hoc meetings at the Stellenbosch office, when necessary.

Shift Schedule

Weekdays

Shift 1: 16h30 – 02h30 OR

Shift 2: 2h30 – 07h00

Weekends:

Morning Shift: 08h00 – 16h30

Evening Shift: 16h30 – 02h30

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Customer Service

Customer Support

Solving Problems

Technical Support

Troubleshooting

