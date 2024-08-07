Altron’s Robbie Venter has died

Robbie Venter, who led the Altron group from 2001 to 2017, has died.

The son of Altron founder Bill Venter, Robbie Venter was 64 years old at the time of his death.

Robbie was a talented tennis player, and won a tennis scholarship to the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1978. He retired from a successful tennis career in 1985 and completed an MBA at UCLA.

After working at Bear Sterns for three years, he returned to South Africa in 1990, working in various positions within the Altron group before replacing Bill Venter as CEO.

After stepping down as CEO of the group in 2017, he remained on as a non-executive director of Altron and non-executive chairman of Netstar. Until its listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2020, he was also non-executive director and chairman of Bytes Technology Group.