Backend Developer (NodeJS, TypeScript, SQL) (PTA Hybrid OR CPT/DBN Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions seeks the coding talents of a Backend Developer to join its team and develop and maintain high-quality APIs for web & mobile applications. In collaboration with internal teams, you will help to develop functional and high-performance APIs for web and mobile applications, while working in a fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate must have 4+ years Backend Development work experience, 2+ years NodeJS (TypeScript) & MySQL and have experience writing Integration and Unit Tests. Applicants will be expected to provide a link to your GitHub Repository if available.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years of Backend Development experience.

2+ Years of developing for NodeJS (TypeScript).

2+ Years of MySQL experience.

Experience writing Integration and Unit Tests.

Writing and integrating with 3rd party APIs.

Advantageous –

NodeJS Frameworks (Fastify, [URL Removed] Koa, etc.).

Database ORM (Sequelize, TypeORM, Prisma, etc.).

DevOps Skills:

Docker

AWS Preferred, alternatively GCP, Azure Experience would suffice.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to take ownership of projects, and self-management (No Hand Holding).

Can work individually or work and collaborate in a team environment.

COMMENTS:

