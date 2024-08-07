Business Analyst

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a knack for transforming data into actionable insights? We’re looking for an experienced professional to join our dynamic team in the iGaming sector.

About the Role:

As a Business Analyst at our company, you will play a pivotal role in analyzing and optimizing our business processes, ensuring that we leverage data effectively to drive decision-making and improve performance. You’ll work closely with stakeholders across various teams to gather requirements, model processes, and support large-scale data migrations.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct in-depth data analysis to derive actionable insights.

Gather and analyze business requirements to support process improvements and system enhancements.

Develop process models and implement optimization strategies.

Utilize basic SQL and system knowledge to support data-driven decisions.

Communicate findings effectively and manage stakeholder expectations.

Collaborate across teams to present insights and drive project success.

Apply critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills to overcome challenges.

Lead or participate in large-scale data migration projects and DevOps initiatives.

Skills & Qualifications:

Experience: Minimum of 5 years in a similar role within the iGaming industry. Experience with large-scale data migrations and exposure to DevOps is essential.

Education: Degree in Business Analysis, IT, or a related field is advantageous. Certifications in project management and agile methodologies are also advantageous.

Technical Skills: Strong proficiency in data analysis, process modeling, basic SQL, and system knowledge.

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, stakeholder management, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Strong attention to detail, organization, and adaptability are crucial.

What We Offer:

An exciting opportunity to work in a leading iGaming company with a collaborative and innovative team.

A supportive environment that values your expertise and fosters professional growth.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact in the iGaming industry, we’d love to hear from you. Apply now and join us in shaping the future of gaming!

Desired Skills:

igaming

Business Analyst

DevOps

data migration

