Business Analyst

Aug 7, 2024

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a knack for transforming data into actionable insights? We’re looking for an experienced professional to join our dynamic team in the iGaming sector.

About the Role:
As a Business Analyst at our company, you will play a pivotal role in analyzing and optimizing our business processes, ensuring that we leverage data effectively to drive decision-making and improve performance. You’ll work closely with stakeholders across various teams to gather requirements, model processes, and support large-scale data migrations.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Conduct in-depth data analysis to derive actionable insights.
  • Gather and analyze business requirements to support process improvements and system enhancements.
  • Develop process models and implement optimization strategies.
  • Utilize basic SQL and system knowledge to support data-driven decisions.
  • Communicate findings effectively and manage stakeholder expectations.
  • Collaborate across teams to present insights and drive project success.
  • Apply critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills to overcome challenges.
  • Lead or participate in large-scale data migration projects and DevOps initiatives.

Skills & Qualifications:

  • Experience: Minimum of 5 years in a similar role within the iGaming industry. Experience with large-scale data migrations and exposure to DevOps is essential.
  • Education: Degree in Business Analysis, IT, or a related field is advantageous. Certifications in project management and agile methodologies are also advantageous.
  • Technical Skills: Strong proficiency in data analysis, process modeling, basic SQL, and system knowledge.
  • Soft Skills: Excellent communication, stakeholder management, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Strong attention to detail, organization, and adaptability are crucial.

What We Offer:

  • An exciting opportunity to work in a leading iGaming company with a collaborative and innovative team.
  • A supportive environment that values your expertise and fosters professional growth.
  • Competitive salary and benefits package.

If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact in the iGaming industry, we’d love to hear from you. Apply now and join us in shaping the future of gaming!

Desired Skills:

  • igaming
  • Business Analyst
  • DevOps
  • data migration

Learn more/Apply for this position