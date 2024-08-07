Business Analyst (Banking)

We are looking for a Business Analyst for a one of the big 4 SA Banks. The bank is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and work with clients across various industries to help them achieve their business goals.

You will be required to do an IKM assessment.

Responsibilities include

Conduct thorough analysis of business processes, systems, and data to identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into functional specifications.

Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and deliverables

Facilitate meetings and workshops with cross-functional teams to elicit requirements and drive decision-making.

Create and maintain documentation, including business requirements, user stories, and process flows.

Conduct user acceptance testing and provide support during implementation and post-implementation phases.

Identify and communicate risks, issues, and dependencies to project stakeholders.

Continuously monitor and evaluate project progress, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to budget and scope.

Provide guidance and support to junior members of the business analysis team.

Requirements

Minimum of 7 years of experience as a Business Analyst.

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Information Systems, or a related field.

Previous Financial Services/Banking experience required.

Professional certifications in business analysis (e.g. CBAP, CCBA, Advanced FTI).

Experience with Agile methodologies and project management tools is preferred.

Our client is an equal opportunity employer.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Process Analysis

Project Management

