Business Analyst (Credit Risk) – Gauteng Sandown

Must have credit risk and balance sheet risk experience

ESSENTIAL:

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst. The Business Analyst acts as a bridge between the business and the IT development teams and will be responsible for the systematic and methodical investigation, analysis and documentation of all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, and the information they use across applications. The Business Analyst will identify and examine business needs and determine timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes.

Must have strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, with the ability to balance multiple tasks with high attention to detail. This person’s responsibilities will include the translation of business-as-usual requirements into a standard specification format and will ensure the quality of the implementation of these requirements, define user acceptance test strategy and cases, and perform user system testing coordination. Must adhere to agreed standards, methodologies and processes.

Mandatory Skills:

5+ Years of Business Analysis experience in a cross-section of Application environments, preferably in the Banking or Financial arena.

Experience in Credit Risk

Experience in Balance Sheet Risk

Strong SQL skills are required

Experience in working with Cloud solutions will be beneficial

Power BI / Business Intelligence skills will be beneficial

Strong culture fit

Desired Skills:

SQL

Credit Risk

Balance Sheet

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We’re a leading South African institutional partner with a global reach that enables institutions to execute their investment strategy through excellence, backed by high-quality research and first-class service.

