Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a knack for transforming data into actionable insights? We’re looking for an experienced professional to join our dynamic team in the iGaming sector.
About the Role:
As a Business Analyst at our company, you will play a pivotal role in analyzing and optimizing our business processes, ensuring that we leverage data effectively to drive decision-making and improve performance. You’ll work closely with stakeholders across various teams to gather requirements, model processes, and support large-scale data migrations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Conduct in-depth data analysis to derive actionable insights.
- Gather and analyze business requirements to support process improvements and system enhancements.
- Develop process models and implement optimization strategies.
- Utilize basic SQL and system knowledge to support data-driven decisions.
- Communicate findings effectively and manage stakeholder expectations.
- Collaborate across teams to present insights and drive project success.
- Apply critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills to overcome challenges.
- Lead or participate in large-scale data migration projects and DevOps initiatives.
Skills & Qualifications:
- Experience: Minimum of 5 years in a similar role within the iGaming industry. Experience with large-scale data migrations and exposure to DevOps is essential.
- Education: Degree in Business Analysis, IT, or a related field is advantageous. Certifications in project management and agile methodologies are also advantageous.
- Technical Skills: Strong proficiency in data analysis, process modeling, basic SQL, and system knowledge.
- Soft Skills: Excellent communication, stakeholder management, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Strong attention to detail, organization, and adaptability are crucial.
What We Offer:
- An exciting opportunity to work in a leading iGaming company with a collaborative and innovative team.
- A supportive environment that values your expertise and fosters professional growth.
- Competitive salary and benefits package.
If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact in the iGaming industry, we’d love to hear from you. Apply now and join us in shaping the future of gaming!
Desired Skills:
- igaming
- Business Analyst
- DevOps
- data migration