Business Analyst I Card Payments I Contract at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.
Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for a Business Analyst with a specialisation in Payments (Payments Subject Matter Experts – SMEs) to join us on a Contracting or Permanent basis for a specific project opportunity.
Knowledge of electronic, card and / or wholesale / high value payment streams is a requirement. Understanding of the National Payment System (NPS) and its developments, including modernisation, is also required.
Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:
- Must have 7 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)
- Must have worked on payments related projects within banking or financial services
- Must have an understanding of the National Payments System (NPS)
- Must have exposure to CIB (Corprate and Investment Banking)
- Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
- Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.
- Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.
- Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)
- Participate in the solution design process.
- Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.
- Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.
- Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.
- Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.
- Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.
Education Qualification:
- Matric
- University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
Skills:
- Formal or practical experience in the BABOK
- Multiple process notations
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
- Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)
- Quality and Risk Management
- ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE
- Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous
Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.
Desired Skills:
- PASA
- Card
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Requirement Gathering
- Requirements elicitation
- BRD
- To-be process
- As-is process
- Business Process Analysis