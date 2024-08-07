We’re seeking a talented and motivated Business Support Analyst to join our growing team. As the Business Support Analyst, you’ll act as local interface to global level support function, as well as become an expert in end to end operating model in a consulting environment.
What you’ll do:
- Responsible for managing service support for all services allocated as per Subject Matter Expert bucket with a drive towards effective Incident Management
- Awareness around all possible changes that will be released into the PRODUCTION environment for allocated services.
- Collaboration with other Subject Matter Expert’s on changes in other areas that may have an impact on allocated processes
- Owns the LIVE environment for allocated services in Subject Matter Expert bucket and manage a close relationship with the key stake holders of all allocated services in SME bucket (i.e. BA’s, superusers).
- Responsible for maintaining and updating all knowledge articles
- Responsible for identifying problem areas and following through on all problems logged in SME bucket
- Responsible for escalation of any concerns in relevant SME bucket
Key Performance Measures
- Any investigations related to SME bucket
- Key contact person in IAP Service Desk for all systems in SME bucket
- Weekly review of all incidents in relevant SME bucket
- Evaluate the quality of all knowledge articles in SME bucket
- Create new knowledge articles / QA existing ones from previous week
- Ensure that everyone in the team is aware of new knowledge articles
- Identify any training needs (support agents users)
- Create user manuals and assist with training materials as needed.
- Conduct training on new areas/areas of concern in relevant SME bucket as per pre-defined shifts
- Attend daily stand-up meeting with peers (update on daily issues)
- Escalate any hot spots in weekly team meeting
- Collaborate with Business analysts and other stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for digital solutions
- Work closely with software development teams to translate business requirements/issues into functional specifications/solutions
- Partner with UX/UI designers to optimize the user experience of financial services software
- Drive any problem investigations in SME bucket
- Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet high-quality standards
- Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and facilitate feedback sessions.
- Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and development teams, ensuring effective communication and understanding of requirements
- Responsible for mapping (and updating) all business processes in relevant SME bucket
- Key role in constructing and executing test cases in any project(s) related to SME bucket
- Act as the communication medium between client and all 3rd party suppliers of systems in relevant SME bucket
- Provide insights on industry best practices and emerging trends to enhance digital interface
- Utilize data analysis techniques and reporting to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making
- Maintain comprehensive documentation of business requirements, system specifications, and test cases
Your expertise:
- Must have strong financial services experience, in particular, solid knowledge and understanding of insurance products and policies
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst or Application Support Analyst
- Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Familiarity with agile methodologies
- Ability to understand and use computational theories and practical skills
- Ability and knowledge for effectively interacting with data users, managers and other stakeholders
- Ability to identify and describe the complex interplay between technologies and organisational structure.
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent communicator
- Disciplined and organised
- Business acumen to perform under pressure
- Understanding of operational requirements of a business
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or a related field
- Interpersonal skills and management experience
- Logical, strategic thinker and practical implementer
Qualification(s) required:
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery