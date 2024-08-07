Business Support Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re seeking a talented and motivated Business Support Analyst to join our growing team. As the Business Support Analyst, you’ll act as local interface to global level support function, as well as become an expert in end to end operating model in a consulting environment.

What you’ll do:

Responsible for managing service support for all services allocated as per Subject Matter Expert bucket with a drive towards effective Incident Management

Awareness around all possible changes that will be released into the PRODUCTION environment for allocated services.

Collaboration with other Subject Matter Expert’s on changes in other areas that may have an impact on allocated processes

Owns the LIVE environment for allocated services in Subject Matter Expert bucket and manage a close relationship with the key stake holders of all allocated services in SME bucket (i.e. BA’s, superusers).

Responsible for maintaining and updating all knowledge articles

Responsible for identifying problem areas and following through on all problems logged in SME bucket

Responsible for escalation of any concerns in relevant SME bucket

Key Performance Measures

Any investigations related to SME bucket

Key contact person in IAP Service Desk for all systems in SME bucket

Weekly review of all incidents in relevant SME bucket

Evaluate the quality of all knowledge articles in SME bucket

Create new knowledge articles / QA existing ones from previous week

Ensure that everyone in the team is aware of new knowledge articles

Identify any training needs (support agents users)

Create user manuals and assist with training materials as needed.

Conduct training on new areas/areas of concern in relevant SME bucket as per pre-defined shifts

Attend daily stand-up meeting with peers (update on daily issues)

Escalate any hot spots in weekly team meeting

Collaborate with Business analysts and other stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for digital solutions

Work closely with software development teams to translate business requirements/issues into functional specifications/solutions

Partner with UX/UI designers to optimize the user experience of financial services software

Drive any problem investigations in SME bucket

Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet high-quality standards

Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and facilitate feedback sessions.

Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and development teams, ensuring effective communication and understanding of requirements

Responsible for mapping (and updating) all business processes in relevant SME bucket

Key role in constructing and executing test cases in any project(s) related to SME bucket

Act as the communication medium between client and all 3rd party suppliers of systems in relevant SME bucket

Provide insights on industry best practices and emerging trends to enhance digital interface

Utilize data analysis techniques and reporting to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making

Maintain comprehensive documentation of business requirements, system specifications, and test cases

Your expertise:

Must have strong financial services experience, in particular, solid knowledge and understanding of insurance products and policies

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or Application Support Analyst

Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Familiarity with agile methodologies

Ability to understand and use computational theories and practical skills

Ability and knowledge for effectively interacting with data users, managers and other stakeholders

Ability to identify and describe the complex interplay between technologies and organisational structure.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communicator

Disciplined and organised

Business acumen to perform under pressure

Understanding of operational requirements of a business

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or a related field

Interpersonal skills and management experience

Logical, strategic thinker and practical implementer

Qualification(s) required:

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

