C# Developer

Leading online betting company seeks an experienced full stack developer. This is a permanent position with hybrid working 3 days in office and 2 days work from home. Company is based in Randburg.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, with 6 years or more of industry experience (or 12 years’ experience if no degree)

Expert knowledge of C# / PHP and . at least one other programming language

Ability to do cross product API integration and build front end application utilising new technologies such as Angular/React

Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

Understanding of key design principles.

Proficiency with HTML, CSS and jQuery.

Understanding of server-side CSS.

C++

ASP.NET Core MVC

JavaScript (incl. TypeScript)

Swagger , Postman …

PC/Laptop, Tablet, Mobile Web (Responsive Design)

Bootstrap

Preferred DBMS: MS SQL Server – experienced in advanced database design concepts, writing Stored Procedures, creating scheduled Jobs

Desired Skills:

C#

angular

