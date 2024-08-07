Developer (Fully Remote Work Available!)

A leading Technology company specializing in high-end Enterprise Application Integration Solutions and Services, tailored to meet the processing needs of Financial Institutions and their Corporate clients.

They are looking for dynamic motivated Developer with experience in:

C#

SQL (or any SQL type experience)

Angular

Any Azure

This is a remote working position must live in Gauteng.

The company is looking for a candidate that is fluent in Afrikaans or English that can also speak Afrikaans preferably as a first language.

