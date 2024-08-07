Full Stack Developer

Aug 7, 2024

Leading online betting company seeks an experienced full stack developer. This is a permanent position with hybrid working 3 days in office and 2 days work from home. Company is based in Randburg.

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, with 6 years or more of industry experience (or 12 years’ experience if no degree)
  • Expert knowledge of C# / PHP and . at least one other programming language
  • Ability to do cross product API integration and build front end application utilising new technologies such as Angular/React
  • Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills
  • Understanding of key design principles.
  • Proficiency with HTML, CSS and jQuery.
  • Understanding of server-side CSS.
  • C++
  • ASP.NET Core MVC
  • JavaScript (incl. TypeScript)
  • Swagger , Postman …
  • PC/Laptop, Tablet, Mobile Web (Responsive Design)
  • Bootstrap
  • Preferred DBMS: MS SQL Server – experienced in advanced database design concepts, writing Stored Procedures, creating scheduled Jobs

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • angular

