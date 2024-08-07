Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading online betting company seeks an experienced full stack developer. This is a permanent position with hybrid working 3 days in office and 2 days work from home. Company is based in Randburg.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, with 6 years or more of industry experience (or 12 years’ experience if no degree)
- Expert knowledge of C# / PHP and . at least one other programming language
- Ability to do cross product API integration and build front end application utilising new technologies such as Angular/React
- Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills
- Understanding of key design principles.
- Proficiency with HTML, CSS and jQuery.
- Understanding of server-side CSS.
- C++
- ASP.NET Core MVC
- JavaScript (incl. TypeScript)
- Swagger , Postman …
- PC/Laptop, Tablet, Mobile Web (Responsive Design)
- Bootstrap
- Preferred DBMS: MS SQL Server – experienced in advanced database design concepts, writing Stored Procedures, creating scheduled Jobs
Desired Skills:
- C#
- angular