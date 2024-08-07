Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 7, 2024

As a Fullstack Developer your role will be to contribute to the development and maintenance of both the front-end and back-end components of web applications working with DevOps.

Job responsibilities

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

  • Develop and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using the MERN stack (MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Node.js).

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and optimise application performance.

  • Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and maintainability.

  • Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to ensure the continuous improvement of development processes.

  • Work closely with developers and cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.

  • Assist in the design and implementation of web applications using the MERN stack (MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Node.js).

  • Develop and maintain front-end and back-end components, config to ensure high performance and responsiveness.

  • Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

  • Conduct code reviews and collaborate with team members to maintain code quality standards.

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

  • 3-5 years of professional experience as a Fullstack Developer.

  • Solid understanding of front-end technologies, including [URL Removed] and Redux.

  • Proficient in server-side scripting with Node.js and [URL Removed] working with MongoDB or other NoSQL databases.

  • Familiarity with RESTful API development and integration.

  • Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

  • Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

  • Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

  • Effective communication and collaboration skills within a team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

