Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Fullstack Developer your role will be to contribute to the development and maintenance of both the front-end and back-end components of web applications working with DevOps.

Job responsibilities

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Develop and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using the MERN stack (MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Node.js).

Troubleshoot, debug, and optimise application performance.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and maintainability.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to ensure the continuous improvement of development processes.

Work closely with developers and cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.

Assist in the design and implementation of web applications using the MERN stack (MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Node.js).

Develop and maintain front-end and back-end components, config to ensure high performance and responsiveness.

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

Conduct code reviews and collaborate with team members to maintain code quality standards.

Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

3-5 years of professional experience as a Fullstack Developer.

Solid understanding of front-end technologies, including [URL Removed] and Redux.

Proficient in server-side scripting with Node.js and [URL Removed] working with MongoDB or other NoSQL databases.

Familiarity with RESTful API development and integration.

Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Effective communication and collaboration skills within a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

