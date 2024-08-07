Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Fullstack Developer your role will be to contribute to the development and maintenance of both the front-end and back-end components of web applications working with DevOps.
Job responsibilities
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
- Develop and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using the MERN stack (MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Node.js).
- Troubleshoot, debug, and optimise application performance.
- Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and maintainability.
- Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to ensure the continuous improvement of development processes.
- Work closely with developers and cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.
- Assist in the design and implementation of web applications using the MERN stack (MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Node.js).
- Develop and maintain front-end and back-end components, config to ensure high performance and responsiveness.
- Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.
- Conduct code reviews and collaborate with team members to maintain code quality standards.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- 3-5 years of professional experience as a Fullstack Developer.
- Solid understanding of front-end technologies, including [URL Removed] and Redux.
- Proficient in server-side scripting with Node.js and [URL Removed] working with MongoDB or other NoSQL databases.
- Familiarity with RESTful API development and integration.
- Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
- Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
- Effective communication and collaboration skills within a team environment.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management