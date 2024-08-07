Java Developer (Senior) LM

Aug 7, 2024

  • Experience with Financial systems.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze project requirements.

  • Design, develop, test, and maintain Java-based web applications.

  • Implement front-end components using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to create a seamless user experience.

  • Utilize the JSF Framework for building dynamic web interfaces.

  • Integrate with Paygate and other third-party services to enable secure payment processing.

  • Work with various databases including SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL to manage data.

  • Utilize Hibernate and/or Spring Boot for efficient data access and manipulation.

  • Maintain version control using SourceTree and GitHub.

  • Deploy and manage applications on Apache Tomcat in a Linux environment.

  • Collaborate with other developers, participate in code reviews, and provide constructive feedback.

  • Keep up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in Java development.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric.

  • Degree in BS/MS in Computer Science or a similar relevant field.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

