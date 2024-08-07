Java Developer (Senior) LM

- Experience with Financial systems.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze project requirements.
- Design, develop, test, and maintain Java-based web applications.
- Implement front-end components using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to create a seamless user experience.
- Utilize the JSF Framework for building dynamic web interfaces.
- Integrate with Paygate and other third-party services to enable secure payment processing.
- Work with various databases including SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL to manage data.
- Utilize Hibernate and/or Spring Boot for efficient data access and manipulation.
- Maintain version control using SourceTree and GitHub.
- Deploy and manage applications on Apache Tomcat in a Linux environment.
- Collaborate with other developers, participate in code reviews, and provide constructive feedback.
- Keep up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in Java development.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric.
- Degree in BS/MS in Computer Science or a similar relevant field.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript