Meta grants look to empower AI-driven organisations

Continuing its commitment to supporting innovative use cases of open-source AI to address critical global challenges, Meta has launched Llama 3.1 Impact Grants. Building on the success of previous grant programmes, the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants will provide up to $2-million in funding to organisations worldwide.

The Llama 3.1 Impact Grants programme invites proposals from organisations with ideas for using Llama 3.1 to address social challenges in their communities. Applications in areas such as economic development, science and innovation, public service, and more will be given special consideration. Selected recipients will receive up to $500 000 and winners will be announced early next year.

“We’re inspired by the diverse projects we’ve seen developers undertake around the world to positively impact their communities by building with Llama,” says Kojo Boakye, vice-president, Public Policy, Africa, the Middle East, and Turkiye at Meta. “We believe AI has more potential than any other modern technology to increase human productivity, creativity, and quality of life – and to accelerate economic growth while unlocking progress in medical and scientific research. The Llama 3.1 Impact Grants programme presents an opportunity to further empower organisations to leverage AI for social good and to drive meaningful change.”

To support prospective applicants, Meta will host a series of regional events, including virtual events, in-person hackathons, workshops, and training sessions in Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Korea, Latin America, North America, Pakistan, Singapore, Sub-Saharan Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. These events will provide technical guidance and mentorship, fostering the development of impactful applications of Llama 3.1 in local contexts. Organisations participating in these events will be eligible for additional specialised awards of up to $100 000.

The application window for the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants is open from 5 August 2024 to 22 November 2024. Meta encourages eligible organisations to submit their proposals and take advantage of this opportunity to drive social impact through AI.