Mobile Developer – Gauteng Midrand

- Meet with project managers or clients to understand the app’s requirements
- Use programming languages to develop apps
- Develop and run user interface (UI), or user experience (UX) tests
- Design and implement interfaces to improve users’ experiences on an app
- Modify computer or web-based apps for mobile devices
- Collaborate with other developers, programmers and designers to ensure optimal functionality
- Brainstorm new features or apps in collaboration with the product development team
- Review feedback from clients or customers to identify new features, or functionalities to improve an app
- Maintain a comprehensive knowledge of mobile development and best practices
Desired Skills:
- mobile app development