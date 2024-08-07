PLC Technician at Xelvin – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Position Overview:

We are seeking a talented and experienced PLC / Siemens Automation Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, programming, and implementing automated control systems using Siemens PLCs. Your work will directly contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of our client’s operations, ensuring high-quality production processes and innovative solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, program, and commission Siemens PLC systems, including S7, TIA Portal, and other related software.

Develop and integrate automation systems for a variety of industrial processes, ensuring seamless operation.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues related to PLC systems, ensuring minimal downtime and optimal performance.

Conduct testing, debugging, and validation of automation systems to ensure they meet the required specifications and standards.

Create and maintain detailed documentation, including technical manuals, schematics, and user guides.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including mechanical, electrical, and software engineers, to deliver comprehensive automation solutions.

Stay updated with the latest Siemens technologies and industry trends to propose and implement process improvements.

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation Technology, or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in PLC programming, particularly with Siemens platforms (S7, TIA Portal).

Technical Skills:

Proficient in Siemens PLC programming, HMI design, and SCADA systems.

Strong understanding of industrial automation and control systems.

Experience with network protocols and communication (PROFIBUS, PROFINET, etc.).

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills with the ability to troubleshoot and solve complex technical problems.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Afrikaans and English (Dutch is a plus).

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Willingness to travel to client sites as needed.

Desired Skills:

PLC

Plc Programming

siemens

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

About Xelvin:

At Xelvin, we believe in connecting the brightest engineering minds with innovative companies that shape the future of technology. Our commitment to excellence and passion for engineering has established us as a leading recruitment and project management firm in the industrial and technical sectors. Join us, and you’ll be part of a dynamic team that’s dedicated to achieving success through collaboration, creativity, and cutting-edge solutions.

What We Offer:

– 3909 Euro per month

– 3000 Euro relocation budget allocated towards flight, housing, visa, work permit and more. For relocation to the Netherlands.

– Minimun 25 Vacation days per year.

– Maximum 40 hour week schedules.

– Professional Growth: Opportunities for career development, training, and certifications.

– Innovative Environment: Work on cutting-edge projects with some of the most advanced technologies in the industry.

– A collaborative and supportive work culture where your contributions are valued.

– Benefits: Retirement plans, 8.33% annual holiday alllowance and other employee benefits.

Learn more/Apply for this position