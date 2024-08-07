Project Manager (Construction)

Project Manager – Electrical Contracting Projects

Overview:

A Project Manager (PM) specializing in electrical contracting projects within the construction industry is responsible for the planning, execution, and completion of electrical projects. This role ensures that electrical projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards. For this position, candidates should have a minimum of 4 years of experience in the construction industry, specifically in electrical contracting.

This position is not office based and someone from Pretoria or Johannesburg could work. It will involve travel to sites country wide. Planning can be done from home and face to face meeting with the rest of the team once a week. The Construction Project Manager is responsible for understanding the project deliverables and creating timelines for different individuals and groups involved in the project to make sure the project remains on track. They must be familiar with the goals of the project and the responsibilities of all involved parties.

Key Duties:

Project Scheduling and Planning:

Develop detailed project schedules, including timelines, milestones, and deadlines using Gantt charts.

Allocate resources effectively to ensure that all project tasks are completed on time.

Resource Allocation:

Identify and assign the necessary resources, including labor, materials, and equipment.

Monitor resource usage and adjust allocations as necessary to maintain project efficiency.

Material Management and Ordering:

Oversee the procurement of electrical materials, ensuring that all necessary supplies are available when needed.

Manage relationships with suppliers and negotiate terms to secure the best prices and delivery schedules.

Site Management:

Manage multiple electrical contracting sites across South Africa, ensuring that all sites adhere to project plans and schedules.

Conduct weekly site visits to monitor progress, address issues, and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Health and Safety Compliance:

Ensure all sites comply with health and safety regulations specific to electrical projects.

Maintain and update health and safety files for each project.

Contract Management:

Have a thorough understanding of JBCC (Joint Building Contracts Committee) contracts.

Handle project notifications, early warnings, and other contract administration tasks.

Project Financial Management:

Develop and manage project payment schedules to ensure timely payments to subcontractors and suppliers.

Monitor project budgets and control costs to prevent overruns.

Team Management:

Manage multiple teams of electricians working on various sites.

Coordinate and supervise the work of these teams to ensure project goals are met.

Communication and People Management:

Communicate effectively with all stakeholders, including clients, subcontractors, and team members.

Resolve conflicts and issues that arise during the course of the project.

Motivate and lead project teams to achieve project goals.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Experience:

Minimum of 4 years of experience in the construction industry, with a focus on project management in electrical contracting.

Experience in managing electrical projects is highly advantageous.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in project management software and tools, including Gantt charts.

Strong understanding of electrical construction processes, materials, and legal requirements.

Knowledge of JBCC contracts and health and safety compliance related to electrical projects.

Management Skills:

Excellent organizational and planning skills.

Experience in executing and finalizing projects.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Interpersonal Skills:

Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders.

Leadership skills to manage and motivate project teams.

Certifications:

Project Management Professional (PMP) or similar certification is preferred.

Relevant health and safety certifications.

