SA talent willing to embrace reskilling amid GenAI advances

Three-quarters of workers around the world believe GenAI will bring some level of disruption to the workplace but, despite uncertain times, they remain confident about their place in the labour market – with more than 90% of South Africans ready to be reskilled.

These are among the findings of a new report published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, The Stepstone Group, and local partner, CareerJunction.

Titled How Work Preferences Are Shifting in the Age of GenAI, the study is based on survey data from more than 150 000 workers from 188 countries and is the second instalment in the 2024 edition of the Decoding Global Talent series – the previous editions having been published in 2014, 2018, and 2021.

The findings of the study underscore the proactive approach workers are taking in response to the potential impacts of GenAI. By prioritising reskilling and development, they are not only preparing to adapt to technological changes, but also expressing confidence in their ability to thrive in an evolving labour market. This adaptability is key to maintaining a robust and resilient workforce in the face of ongoing technological advances.

“We are seeing an evolution of employee views toward AI and a crucial recognition that a commitment to continuous reskilling will ensure long-term employability,” says Jacqueline Foster-Mutungu, MD and Partner at BCG, Johannesburg.

Impact of GenAI on the workforce

Digital, media, and IT professionals lead GenAI adoptions across the world and in South Africa. However, locally, the GenAI adoption rates across job roles in education and training (39%) and research and laboratory (30%) lag the global average for these professions (46% and 39% respectively). Interestingly, GenAI adoption in public service and administration is slightly higher locally (37%) than globally (33%).

South Africans use GenAI at work for studies, learning and research (47%), writing tasks (44%), and administrative tasks (40%), and in their personal life for skills development and learning (60%), facts and general knowledge (50%), and support for career advancement (49%).

Unavailability of data or slow speed are major pain points while using AI for the global workforce, whereas South Africans face difficulties with slow speed and other technical issues, unavailability of data, and difficulties in writing prompts.

Of concern is that, on average, more South Africans use the final output generated by GenAI directly without any further improvement – and fewer review the output and make a couple of changes before using it than their global counterparts. This utilisation trend is most notable among GenAI newcomers, while expert users tend to review the final output and make changes and improvements before using it.

Changing work preferences

Globally, 54% and in South Africa, 38%, would refuse an attractive job offer if they had a bad experience during the interview process. The importance of the recruitment process is underscored by the fact that a negative experience during recruitment is the second-most-significant dealbreaker in North America and Europe.

“AI offers a unique opportunity to transform recruitment through innovative, technology-driven processes. Moreover, AI has the potential to substantially enhance skill development and foster a genuinely human-centric workplace,” says Sebastian Dettmers, CEO of The Stepstone Group. “This evolution will streamline operations, removing redundant tasks and significantly aiding individuals in securing the ideal job.”

Interestingly, the impact of AI disruption is evident in what global talent desires in an ideal workplace. Job security was the most important factor for workers in East Asia and South Asia, particularly among those who perceived AI to have a greater impact on their future work. Learning and development topped the list for the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America, highlighting a strong desire to adapt, progress, and upskill in an evolving landscape.

The highly competitive labour markets of recent years and the strong bargaining position of workers are reflected in financial compensation being the top priority for North Americans and work-life balance for Europeans. Learning and career development, job security and opportunities to lead and take responsibility are the three most important considerations for the South African workforce.

“In a tight labour market where talent remains a critical and scarce resource it is important that employers attract talent from various sources and channels,” says Foster-Mutungu. “There is a major appetite for reskilling in South Africa and, as such, reskilling existing employees or looking at talent with unusual backgrounds are solutions they should increasingly consider.”