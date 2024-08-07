Senior Business / Systems Analyst – R800K – R400K – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s Client is looking for a talented and experienced Senior Business / Systems Analyst to join. We specialise in matching qualified professionals with top-notch companies across various industries. As a Senior Business / Systems Analyst, you will play a critical role in analyzing business processes, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing effective solutions.

In this role, you will work closely with stakeholders to gather and document requirements, perform system analysis, and assist in the design and implementation of software systems. You will also collaborate with development teams to ensure that the delivered solutions meet the business needs and requirements.

As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to work on challenging projects, develop innovative solutions, and contribute to the success of our clients and candidates.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst or Systems Analyst

Strong understanding of business processes and systems

Experience in gathering and documenting requirements

Ability to perform system analysis and design

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate with stakeholders

Experience working with development teams in an agile environment

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Knowledge of software development methodologies and best practices

Ability to manage multiple projects and work under tight deadlines

Certifications in business analysis or systems analysis are a plus

Experience in specific industry domains or technologies may be required, depending on the position and client requirements

Hands-on experience with BFFs, APIs, SQL, and relational databases

Benefits

Hybrid Role

Cape Town preferred but open to JHB. Expected 3 days in office for both locations. Tygervalley for CT and Sandton / Rosebank for JHB

Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen Du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

