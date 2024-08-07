Senior SAP BW Developer (JHB Hybrid) (Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY an integral role working on major projects that may span across a broad range of systems, providing subject matter expertise and technical direction as the next SAP BW Developer sought by a dynamic Joburg-based Software Solutions Specialist. Working closely with business users, BAs, PMs and IT team members, you will help understand business requirements that drive the analysis, design and development of quality technical solutions while being involved in complex support issues. You will require a suitable qualification, SAP Certification with 8 years’ experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x. You will also need 4+ years’ Development experience in BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting. Please note this is a 6-Month Contract.

DUTIES:

Provide technical solutions to fulfil business requests using SAP’s BW (Business Warehouse) development language.

Design, develop, configure, migrate, test and implement SAP BW 7.x data warehousing solutions.

Design and build data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes, Aggregates, Datastore objects(DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets, Transformations, DTPs and DataSources.

Develop Process Chains to load and monitor data loading.

Implement performance tuning techniques in SAP BW 7.x.

Build, test, and publish of BEx reports, BEx Workbooks and BEx Web applications using SAP BEx 7.x suite.

Develop variables, restrict key figures, calculate key figures, structures and selections in SAP BEx Query Designer.

Implement BEx Broadcaster functions for report distribution

Develop, enhance, test and implement SAP ABAP applications.

Develop function module extractors in ABAP.

Enhance HR, Finance and custom extractors.

Develop and maintain ABAP User exits.

Provide ongoing support of the existing BO Reporting, Data Services and BW systems.

Translate functional specifications into technical specifications and ensure a comprehensive data warehouse design.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant qualification.

SAP Certification.

Experience/Skills –

8 Years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x.

8 Years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development.

Must have 4+ years’ Development experience in BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.

Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O.

Should have sound knowledge on end-to-end implementation on BW4HANA.

SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards.

Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting.

Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP.

Working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO.

Experience in LSA++ Methodology.

Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors.

Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations.

Experience of developing reports using BW query.

Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors.

Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies.

Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA).

Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets.

Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs.

Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model.

Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations.

Advantageous –

Banking experience.

Experience in Analytic Designer.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills ensuring the ability to interact with the business, peers and vendors in a professional manner.

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

COMMENTS:

