Senior Web Developer

Aug 7, 2024

  • Interpreting client specifications and identifying website user requirements.
  • Creating timeframes and work schedules to meet deadlines.
  • Communicating effectively with clients and teams.
  • Building a network of freelance designers and content writers.
  • Updating records and writing reports.
  • Debugging websites and ensuring software documentation is updated.
  • Liaising with mobile developers.
  • Establishing strong professional relationships with clients and other professionals.
  • Conducting research and keeping abreast of social media marketing trends.
  • Supervising junior web developers, analyzing areas of weakness, and scheduling training sessions accordingly

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development

Learn more/Apply for this position