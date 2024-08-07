Senior Web Developer – Gauteng Midrand

- Interpreting client specifications and identifying website user requirements.
- Creating timeframes and work schedules to meet deadlines.
- Communicating effectively with clients and teams.
- Building a network of freelance designers and content writers.
- Updating records and writing reports.
- Debugging websites and ensuring software documentation is updated.
- Liaising with mobile developers.
- Establishing strong professional relationships with clients and other professionals.
- Conducting research and keeping abreast of social media marketing trends.
- Supervising junior web developers, analyzing areas of weakness, and scheduling training sessions accordingly
Desired Skills:
- Web Development