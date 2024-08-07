Software Engineer at Xelvin – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Software Engineer (Junior to Senior)

Netherlands

Hey experienced software engineer – will you be joining us?

Are you the software engineer with several years of experience and a completed Bachelor’s education – let’s hear from you! We would like to meet you!

As a software engineer you will be using high-end solutions from renowned suppliers. We specialize in: Siemens, Schneider, Rockwell, Mitsubishi and Beckhoff but not limited to. As a Solution Partner, we ensure that your knowledge remains up to date. You attend training and courses and apply the knowledge you have gained in various projects. Think about: Internet of Things, (SQL) databases, industrial networking, virtualization, 3GL and 4GL programming languages, virtual commissioning and code generation. You will develop further where your interest and ambition lies.

What will you do

Responsible for the project.

Translate customer requests into functional and technical design and appropriate configuration and system definitions.

Develop software applications for PLC, HMI and SCADA solutions ( knowledge / experience will be an advantage).

Testing the software.

Programming software on a project basis.

Installing software on site at various projects.

Improving and implementing software.

Maintaining contract with clients.

Coordinating the scope of work in consultation with the lead engineer.

Regular consultation with the customer.

What we expect

Must have a completed University degree ( Bachelor’s / Diploma ). Preferably in the direction of industrial automation, mechatronics, mechanical or electrical engineering.

Must have several years of work experience and are ready for the next step in your career.

Enthusiastic about a lot of freedom and responsibility.

Continues to challenge yourself – both on a technical and personal level.

Going the extra mile to meet the demands of our customers (what we do, we do well – just like you.)

Proficiency in Afrikaans or Dutch is crucial, as all safety regulations and manuals are in Dutch. We seek candidates who are committed to swiftly learn spoken and written Dutch.

Benefits within this role:

An immediate and permanent contract. We believe in you and continuity.

3909 Euro per month.

Minimum 25 days off.

40hr week schedules.

Room for development, hands on training or whatever you want to grow into. It is up to you.

Challenging work with great colleagues. Occasionally you forget that you are at work!

Good, friendly and informal atmosphere with drinks, bbqs, a Christmas package and other team activities.

Relocation allowance which includes flight, housing etc.

We’re a specialized and innovative company that focuses on the production of high quality machines and varies industry.

Desired Skills:

C++

C

Engineering Software

Development Of System Software

High Level Language Programming

Algorithm Design

Software architecture

Development C++

Computer science

backof

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Important

€3.909 gross income per month ( Junior Position ) Please look up the age requirements for this salary on the Netherlands government site to see it you are eligible for this sponsorship under this salary threshold, exceptions can not be made.

Only serious candidates. Multiple application not accepted. Will receive feedback within 10 working days if successful.

Company profile ( will only be discussed in meet and greet)

Choosing to work abroad gives you the opportunity to travel and make money at the same time. Challenge yourself professionally and personally. Engineering is a global language, your skills are needed all over the world. Open up your mind to new possibilities. Gain experience by working in multination companies with skills and practical experience which demonstrate your adaptability and sense of adventure. If you’re ready for a new career challenge then consider the possibility of an international job.

Contact

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Location

South Africa, relocation to The Netherlands

Afrikaans language is non negotiable, qualifiaction is non negotiable.

This role is for an software engineer and not IT based.

