Solutions Architect – Gauteng Midrand

- This role is responsible for the delivery of solution architecture design and governance.
- This responsibility includes but is not limited to; working closely with business analysts and business stakeholders to understand requirements, defining and designing architectures, liaising with delivery teams on technical detail, overseeing builds and ensuring alignment with architecture, and participating in global governance boards.
- Required to work alongside the broader architecture team to ensure the successful evolution from traditional on premise and custom-built platforms to open and modular cloud-hosted services.
- On a day-to-day basis work closely with the project and programme teams and be the voice of architecture. Report on the progress of architecture deliverables to key stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- solution architecture
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading global software company