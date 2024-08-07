Support and Intermediate Software Developer

Job Description
- Reporting to the Development Team Manager, the Developer is responsible for building, enhancing and maintaining applications and/or systems, in the area of responsibility, to enable business plans and long-term objectives using the identified architecture.
- The Developer will design, develop and deliver high quality applications and/or systems and services that exceed customers’ or business partners’ expectations and will proactively share their own knowledge for specific technical solutions and business processes in their area of responsibility.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop, deliver and implement high quality technical solutions.
- Maintain business applications through established processes – Identify opportunity for improvement for customers’ and colleagues’ benefit.
- Run through all phases of the project lifecycle independently or part of a team.
- Define and document technical requirements for data, workflow, logical processes, hardware and operating system environment, interfaces with other systems and/or services, internal and external checks and controls, and outputs.
- Maintain relevant documentation to describe logic, coding/configuration, testing and changes where applicable.
- Continuously strive to make improvements to the existing applications and/or systems, services and processes.
- Seek out and act upon feedback.
- Ensure all development is completed to the required quality standards.
- Keep up to date with relevant technology areas.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading global software company