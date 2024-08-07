Systems Administrator

Role: Systems Administrator (DevOps)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

We are looking for a dynamic and driven System Administrator to join our client, a successful ISP/Telco. You will be working within the Digital Transformation team, alongside DevOps and Cloud Engineers. Your role is to maintain, upgrade and manage a diverse and growing infrastructure environment. It is an exciting time as they are growing this division and so there is lots of opportunity to grow and develop.

You will be asked to explore, evaluate and implement new software tools and technologies to help automate and simplify processes in order to achieve strategic goals. Some of the key technologies you will be working with and will need to provide guidance on are: Windows Servers, Linux Servers (Multiple flavours), VMware and Veeam.

Experience required:

– Proven experience as a Systems Administrator

– 3-5 Years Proficiency in Linux/Unix and Windows operating systems

– Hands-on experience with cloud platforms

– Strong scripting skills (e.g., Bash, Python, Perl or other languages)

– VMware knowledge and experience

– Experience with networks (LAN, WAN)

– Experience with patch management

– Knowledge of system security and data backup/recovery

– Automation experience is a BIG PLUS: Terraform, Ansible and Kubernetes

– Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude

– Excellent communication skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

depending on experience

